The Latest: US, CentAm officials meet as Trump signals shift

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on U.S. and Central American officials meeting as President Trump signals a policy shift (all times local):

10 a.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that the U.S. wants to help Central America solve the security and economic problems that have caused turmoil in the region in recent years.

Tillerson tells officials from the three countries of the Northern Triangle and Mexico that stronger economies in their homelands will improve security in the U.S. and throughout the hemisphere. He also said the U.S. wants to secure its borders to “bolster U.S. national security” as part of the agenda of President Donald Trump.

He says the goal of the U.S. in the region is to “create the prosperity we all want.” He said that must include ways to reduce the number of people working in the informal sector and make it easier for people to start new business in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Tillerson says, “What happens in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala directly affects the security and economic interests of the United States and other countries in the region,” he said.

He spoke at the opening session of the Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America

—

9:30 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with leaders of Central America and senior officials from Mexico as President Donald Trump signals a policy shift toward the region.

Tillerson is taking part in discussions in Miami aimed at improving the economies of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Vice President Mike Pence was expected to address the conference later Thursday at Florida International University.

The conference will shift to a focus on security Friday.

The conference comes as the Trump administration has dismayed experts on the region with a proposed 30 percent cut in foreign assistance to the three countries. His administration is also taking a harder line on illegal immigration and weighing whether to end temporary protected status for around 200,000 Central Americans in the U.S.

Comments

comments