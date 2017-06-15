Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
US, Central American officials meet as Trump signals shift

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with leaders of Central America and senior officials from Mexico as President Donald Trump signals a policy shift toward the region.

Tillerson is taking part in discussions in Miami aimed at improving the economies of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Vice President Mike Pence was expected to address the conference later Thursday at Florida International University.

The conference will shift to a focus on security Friday.

The conference comes as the Trump administration has dismayed experts on the region with a proposed 30 percent cut in foreign assistance to the three countries. His administration is also taking a harder line on illegal immigration and weighing whether to end temporary protected status for around 200,000 Central Americans in the U.S.

