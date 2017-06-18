Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Greenland tsunami, floods leave 4 people missing after quake

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

HELSINKI (AP) — Authorities say four people have been reported missing in Greenland after an earthquake off the Arctic island’s west coast triggered a tsunami that flooded a village.

The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said Sunday that an earthquake late Saturday with a magnitude of around 4.0 on the Richter scale struck northwestern Greenland near the village of Nuugaatsiaq. It said surging water is reported to have destroyed 11 buildings there.

Greenland public broadcaster KNR said police have evacuated 40 people from Nuugaatsiaq. In addition to those missing, it said nine people were injured, two seriously.

Experts said the quake likely triggered a landslide into the sea, resulting in the tsunami and flooding. That’s not a rare occurrence on the Arctic island that is an autonomous constituent country within Denmark.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company