Bill Clinton: US foreign aid cuts would trim 'outsize' good

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is warning that drastic reductions to the U.S. foreign aid budget would be a bad thing. He tells a coalition of U.S. humanitarian and development groups the aid is “a little bit of money doing an outsize amount of good.”

The Trump administration wants to cut funding to the U.S. Agency for International Development by nearly one third in the fiscal year starting in October. There is strong congressional opposition to the proposal.

Clinton was speaking Tuesday to InterAction, which says the cuts would be “devastating” at a time when famine conditions threaten the lives of 30 million people and 65 million are displaced by conflict worldwide, an all-time high.

The U.S. is the world’s leading foreign aid donor.

