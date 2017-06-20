Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Brazil's Temer accused of passive corruption by police

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police force says it has found evidence that embattled President Michel Temer received bribes to help businesses.

Investigators said in a preliminary report published Tuesday by Brazil’s top court that Temer deserves to be investigated for corruption.

Temer has denied any wrongdoing and has already pledged not to resign.

Attorney General Rodrigo Janot said last month there were enough preliminary indications of wrongdoing for Temer to be investigated for corruption and obstruction of justice.

If Brazil’s top prosecutor agrees with the federal police recommendation, Congress will decide whether Temer should be investigated by the country’s Supreme Court. The court is the only body that can formally investigate the president.

If two-thirds of Congress votes to allow the investigation, Temer would be suspended from office pending trial.

