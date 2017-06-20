Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Wanted Italian mafia member detained in Poland

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say they have detained an Italian man on a European wanted list after an Italian court convicted him in 2011 of drug trafficking and mafia activity.

The Central Investigation Bureau said Tuesday the man, identified as Antonio C. under Poland’s privacy regulations, was arrested at a home near the southeastern town of Rzeszow. He was in Poland under a false identity and worked as a trade representative.

In 2011, the Appeals Court in Naples sentenced him to almost 11 years in prison for drug trafficking and for building the “Contini” clan within the Camorra. He apparently fled and was among Italy’s most wanted people.

Italian police took part in the detention. Italy was expected to seek his extradition.

