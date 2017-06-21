The Latest: Russia-US meeting canceled over sanctions

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on the new U.S. sanctions against Russia (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister says he has cancelled upcoming talks with the U.S. undersecretary of state over a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it has imposed sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and firms over Russia’s activities in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday quoted Deputy Minister Sergey Ryabkov as saying that “the situation is not conducive to holding a round of this dialogue” that was scheduled for Friday and criticized the U.S. for “not having offered and not offering anything specific” to discuss.

Russia-U.S. relations have remained tense even as the White House considers scheduling President Donald Trump’s meeting with Putin on the sidelines of next month’s Group of 20 meeting.

—

3:30 p.m.

The Kremlin has voiced regret about the new U.S. sanctions against Russia and warned of possible retaliation.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the U.S. move wasn’t constructive, adding that “various options are being considered on expert level.”

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it has imposed sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and firms over Russian activities in Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the penalties are designed to “maintain pressure on Russia to work toward a diplomatic solution.”

Russia-U.S. relations have remained tense even as the White House considers scheduling President Donald Trump’s meeting with Putin on the sidelines of next month’s Group of 20 meeting.

Peskov reaffirmed the possibility of such a meeting, but said that no preparations had been made yet.

Comments

comments