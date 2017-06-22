Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Friend of ousted S. Korean president gets 3 years in prison

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has sentenced a longtime friend of ousted President Park Geun-hye to three years in prison for using her presidential ties to unlawfully get her daughter into a prestigious Seoul university.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday said Choi Soon-sil “committed so many illegal activities” as she pressured Ewha Womans University to grant admission and then provide academic favors to her daughter despite Chung Yoo-ra’s questionable qualifications.

Choi is being tried separately over more serious charges, including allegations that she colluded with Park to take tens of millions of dollars from the country’s largest companies in bribes and through extortion.

Park was removed from office and charged over the corruption scandal in March.

