Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

UN chief seeks $8 billion for South Sudan refugee crisis

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general is making a plea for protection of refugees around the world, saying some richer countries haven’t been as tolerant as some in Africa.

Antonio Guterres on Friday addressed a U.N.-backed summit in Uganda that seeks $8 billion for nearly a million South Sudanese refugees and the host communities that officials say are near the breaking point.

Guterres has said Uganda last year received three times more refugees from South Sudan than those crossing the central Mediterranean.

He called South Sudan’s refugee influx “the biggest exodus of refugees in Africa since the Rwanda genocide” of 1994.

The East African nation now hosts 950,000 people from South Sudan in what has become the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis. Most have arrived in the past year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company