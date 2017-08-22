World reacts to Trump's speech on new Afghanistan strategy



Global reaction to President Donald Trump’s speech on the new U.S. strategy in Afghanistan:

NATO’s chief is welcoming Trump’s new strategy on Afghanistan and says the U.S.-led military alliance remains committed to the conflict-torn country.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Trump’s “conditions-based approach,” as the president moves to a troop presence based on needs rather than timelines.

More than 12,000 troops from NATO and partner countries have been helping to “train, advise and assist” Afghan security forces since January 2015, after the alliance wound down combat operations there.

While Washington is expected to seek more troops from its allies, Stoltenberg said that “NATO allies and partners have already committed to increasing our presence in Afghanistan.”

He said “our aim remains to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who would attack our own countries.”

India has welcomed Trump’s demand that Pakistan stop offering safe havens to terror groups operating out of its territory, a long-standing complaint that New Delhi has held against Islamabad.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that it welcomed Trump’s “determination to enhance efforts to overcome the challenges faced by Afghanistan and in confronting issues of safe havens and other forms of cross-border support enjoyed by terrorists.”

Without naming rival Pakistan, the ministry said, “India shares these concerns and objectives.”

India, the largest regional provider of reconstruction aid to Afghanistan, totaling more than $2 billion, also reaffirmed its policy of extending assistance to the country.

“We are committed to supporting the Government and the people of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity in their country,” said the statement, issued hours after Trump’s speech.

An Australian military analyst says Trump’s speech set a “fairly low bar” in terms of success.

Military strategist David Kilcullen told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that Trump isn’t seeking to promote democracy or counter corruption, but simply noted military outcomes he is trying to achieve. Kilcullen said: “I think this is carefully shrouded in triumphalist rhetoric but it is actually quite a modest set of strategic goals.”

Kilcullen said Trump’s speech sounded as if it had been written by military officers working in the White House. Trump offered few specifics, such as whether more troops would be sent to Afghanistan. The president said the U.S. would shift away from a “time-based” approach, instead linking its assistance to results on the ground.

Kilcullen said Trump’s speech focused on fighting terrorism, rather than fighting an insurgency, and that will require more use of lethal force and a restrained approach to nation-building and economic development.

A Taliban spokesman dismissed Trump’s remarks on Afghanistan.

Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told The Associated Press, “The whole speech was old.” He said the Taliban will come out with a more detailed response, but he is initially calling Trump’s policy outline “unclear.”

Last week the Taliban issued a 1,600-word open letter to Trump warning against a troop surge, saying it would prolong what is already the United States’ longest war. Trump steered clear of discussing troop numbers, but said U.S. forces are in Afghanistan to win.

The Taliban have also said they aren’t ready for any peace talks, at least not until the U.S. and NATO give a time frame for withdrawal – something Trump says isn’t going to happen.

