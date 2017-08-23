Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Dozens missing as boat carrying 70 people sinks in Brazil

Posted On Wed. Aug 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in northern Brazil say a boat carrying 70 has sunk on a major river, with at least seven dead and dozens missing.

The public security office of the state of Para said Wednesday that 25 people made it to the shore and seven bodies were recovered. The rest are missing.

Authorities say the boat was traveling on the Xingu River when it sank late Tuesday. The cause isn’t immediately clear.

Folha de S. Paulo says the vessel left Monday night from Santarem and was heading to Vitoria do Xingu.

Travel by river is common in Brazil’s northern states, which include the Amazon rainforest and have relatively fewer major roads.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company