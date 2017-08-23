Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Police: DNA of headless torso matches Swedish journalist

Posted On Wed. Aug 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say a DNA test from a headless torso found in the Baltic Sea matches with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on a private submarine.

Wall, 30, was last seen alive on inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine Aug 10. Madsen said he dropped her off on a Copenhagen island, but then told authorities “an accident occurred onboard that led to her death” and he “buried” her at sea.

The headless torso was found by a member of the public Monday near where she was believed to have died.

In a two line statement, police said Wednesday there was a match, adding a news conference would be held later in the day.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company