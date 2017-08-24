Bay area leaders strive to protect speech, prevent violence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police and civic leaders in the cradle of America’s free speech movement will struggle to balance liberty of expression with safeguards against violence as demonstrators of various political viewpoints travel to the San Francisco Bay area for weekend rallies.

On Saturday, a politically conservative group called Patriot Prayer will host a “freedom rally” at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge over the objections of San Francisco’s Mayor Ed Lee. In nearby Berkeley on Sunday, a transsexual supporter of President Donald Trump plans a “No to Marxism in America” event in a city park. Opponents will mobilize as well.

The challenge for law enforcement comes after a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned deadly.

Comments

comments