Danish submarine owner faces another charge in woman's death

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say they have filed another charge against the owner of a home-made submarine in the death of Swedish journalist Kim Wall whose headless torso was found off Copenhagen.

Peter Madsen, already charged with preliminary manslaughter in Wall’s death, now faces a charge of indecent handling of a corpse, according to chief investigator Jens Moeller Jensen. Madsen denies wrongdoing, saying she died in an accident aboard the submarine and he buried her at sea.

Wall was last seen alive aboard the submarine Aug. 10 and her naked torso was found Monday. Police say Wall’s head, arms and leg had been deliberately cut off.

Moeller Jensen said Friday they still were looking for other body parts and her clothes. Her family says that Wall was doing a story on Madsen.

