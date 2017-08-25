Massive graft probe in Brazil powers electronic bracelets



AP Photo/Andre Penner

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s mega-corruption scandal that has ensnared much of its political and economic elite has one sector of its struggling economy booming: the sale of electronic monitoring bracelets.

Wealthy businessmen or politicians caught up in the massive “Car Wash” investigation are often serving time at home, either by reaching plea bargains or appealing. That has made the use of bracelets much more common, not only by requiring them for high-profile convicts but by raising awareness about them with judges who are increasingly using them in other cases to ease dangerous overcrowding in Brazil’s prisons.

“Thanks to the investigation, there are now more judges who know of the bracelets and require them in their decisions,” said Marcelo Ribeiro de Almeida, director of Sao Paulo-based Synergy, one of the leading bracelet companies. “Our overcrowded and ineffective prison system has created that opportunity for business.”

Launched in March 2014, the “Car Wash” probe has brought down scores of the country’s elite. Top executives at state oil company Petrobras and construction companies like Odebrecht formed a cartel that would decide on the granting of inflated contracts, and which politicians and other officials would receive kickbacks. Over the course of a decade, more than $3 billion in bribes were doled out, according to authorities.

Over the last three years, federal judge Sergio Moro, the lead magistrate in the corruption probe, has sent nearly 30 top politicians and business leaders to house arrest, often after reaching plea bargains that helped dismantle the scheme. The small number of big fish prisoners has had a booming effect nationwide.

When the probe began, fewer than 10,000 inmates were under house surveillance in a handful of the country’s most affluent states, according to the companies that provide the bracelets. Today there are more than 24,000 prisoners using devices in 22 out of 27 states. That number is expected to balloon to more than 120,000 in five years. One of the driving reasons is cost: monitoring an inmate with a bracelet costs about $200 a month, about

Comments

comments