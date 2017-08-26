Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Belarus opposition leader Statkevich jailed for 15 days

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The wife of prominent Belarusian opposition figure Nikolai Statkevich says he has been sent to jail for 15 days after being seized by police in the capital.

Marina Adamovich said Statkevich, a former presidential candidate, was detained midday Saturday in the capital of Minsk. He had been sentenced in absentia about two weeks ago on charges of organizing a demonstration in July against the massive military exercises that are planned for next month with Russia.

Statkevich has repeatedly been jailed in connection with protests against the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko. He spent five years in prison for a demonstration against the 2010 presidential election results, in which Statkevich was a candidate.

