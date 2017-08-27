Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

8 mountain climbers die in 3 different accidents in Alps

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — Eight mountain climbers have died in three different accidents this weekend in the Austrian and Italian Alps.

The Austrian Red Cross said five mountain climbers died Sunday in the Austrian Alps in Wildgerlostal on Mount Gabler, east of Innsbruck, and a sixth climber was severely injured, the Austrian news agency APA reported.

The six were roped together when they fell at about 2,000 meters (6,562 feet) high on the mountain in a very remote area. The lone survivor was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Salzburg and is in stable condition, public broadcaster ORF reported.

APA said the nationalities of the climbers have not been identified yet.

Three Italian mountain climbers also died this weekend, two of them on Sunday after falling into a crevasse in the Italian Alps.

The Italian news agency ANSA said one of the crevasse victims had been rescued Sunday in grave condition but later died of their injuries. It said the two who died after falling were part of nine mountaineers roped together while climbing on a glacier in the Ademello Brenta Park near Trento in northern Italy. What caused the two to fall wasn’t immediately known.

On Saturday, an Italian climber died after being hit by boulders in the Valtellina Alpine area, further west of Trento near the border with Switzerland.

