Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

India, China to pull back troops from border confrontation

Posted On Mon. Aug 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government says India and China have agreed to pull back their troops from a face-off in the high Himalayas where China, India and Bhutan meet, signaling a thaw in the weeks-long standoff.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Monday that India and China have had diplomatic exchanges over the situation on Doklam plateau in the eastern Himalayas.

“During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests,” the ministry said in a statement.

India said both sides had agreed and have begun the process to withdraw their troops from Doklam.

The confrontation that began in June when Indian troops moved in to stop China from constructing a road in the Doklam region in Bhutan was the worst in decades.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company