Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Egypt extends detention of man held over rainbow flag

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian state security prosecutors have extended the pre-trial detention of a young man arrested on charges of “promoting deviance” after fans waved rainbow flags at a rock concert last month.

Lawyer Hoda Nasrallah says Monday that the hearing for her client, Ahmed Alaa, took place a day earlier. The case involves another young defendant, Sarah Hegazy, whose detention has already been extended until Nov. 13.

The two were arrested shortly after the Sept. 22 concert. Rights advocates say some 70 individuals have been caught up in the sweep since then.

Homosexuality is not explicitly prohibited by law in Egypt, although gay men are often arrested on other charges.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company